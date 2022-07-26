Truist Financial Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $230.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.29.
Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %
EFX opened at $198.16 on Friday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Equifax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.