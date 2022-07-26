Truist Financial Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $230.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.29.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %

EFX opened at $198.16 on Friday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Equifax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.