TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.