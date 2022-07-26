Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $150.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Barclays cut shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.81.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $86.58 on Friday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $407.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $136.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

