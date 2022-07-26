United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stake Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.16%.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

