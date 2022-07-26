V.F. (VFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. V.F. has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.30-$3.40 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect V.F. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

V.F. Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VFC opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in V.F. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $375,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

