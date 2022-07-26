Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 920,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after buying an additional 53,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.16.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

