Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

