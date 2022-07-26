Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 535 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after acquiring an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,739,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $238,172,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,760,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,891,000 after buying an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.20.

United Rentals stock opened at $277.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

