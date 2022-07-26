Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

IWV stock opened at $228.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average of $243.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

