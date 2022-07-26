Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $52.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 134.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after acquiring an additional 780,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

