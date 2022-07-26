Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 169,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.