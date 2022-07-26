Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

