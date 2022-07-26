Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.75.

ORLY stock opened at $685.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $634.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

