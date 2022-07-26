Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 267 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $499,246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after buying an additional 363,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

