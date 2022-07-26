Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 299 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

