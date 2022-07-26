Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 443 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

