Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 87 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $118.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

