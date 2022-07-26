Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

