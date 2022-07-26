Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

VZ stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.