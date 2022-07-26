Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

