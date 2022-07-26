Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $44.76 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

