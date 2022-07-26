Versor Investments LP Acquires 2,345 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 293.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after buying an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $320.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.06 and a 200 day moving average of $328.39.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.06.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

