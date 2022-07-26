Versor Investments LP Acquires 3,325 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.