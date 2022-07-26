Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 458.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,151,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,401 shares of company stock worth $1,568,157 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

SYNH stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

