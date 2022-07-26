Versor Investments LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.0 %

GPC opened at $144.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.