Versor Investments LP Purchases 714 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $5,620,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 496.7% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 152.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COKE stock opened at $494.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.69 and a 200-day moving average of $529.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.