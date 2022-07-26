Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lowered by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $407.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

