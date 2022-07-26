Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.23.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

V stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $407.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

