Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

