Voya Financial (VOYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Voya Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VOYA opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.32. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.
VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
