Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Insider Activity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

