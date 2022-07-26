Waters (WAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Waters has set its Q2 guidance at $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $11.90-12.10 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WAT opened at $344.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.32. Waters has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 122.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 132.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

