WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 505.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 172,714 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE VZ opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

