WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush cut their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

