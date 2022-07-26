WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.