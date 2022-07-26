West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $619,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $425.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

