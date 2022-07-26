Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $5.07. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 212,659 shares trading hands.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 425,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 138.9% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 102,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 59,757 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

