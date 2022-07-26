Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $5.07. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 212,659 shares trading hands.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
