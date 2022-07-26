Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc Purchases 118,750 Shares of Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Saturday, April 30th, Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wilhelmina International in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

