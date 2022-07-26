Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,275.93

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,275.93 ($27.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,894 ($22.82). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,928 ($23.23), with a volume of 279,959 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.31) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.53) price target on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($42.17) to GBX 3,300 ($39.76) in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,575.36 ($43.08).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -3.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,275.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,030.25.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.