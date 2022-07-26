Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.7 %

WDAY opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,212.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

