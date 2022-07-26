Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Position Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.77% of Workiva worth $47,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WK. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 30.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Workiva by 238.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Workiva by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.70. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

