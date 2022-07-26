World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $59.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 8.4 %

WWE stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Insider Activity at World Wrestling Entertainment

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,283,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

