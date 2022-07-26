Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,848 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Yelp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,712 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

