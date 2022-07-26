Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 205.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Zendesk Stock Performance
ZEN opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43.
Insider Transactions at Zendesk
In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,250,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
