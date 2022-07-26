Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.00.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $165.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.