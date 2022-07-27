10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

10x Genomics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $35.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $191.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,213,000 after purchasing an additional 178,481 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,355,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,552,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,452,000 after acquiring an additional 211,948 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

