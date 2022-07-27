1,385 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.00.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

