161,600 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 161,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,000. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

