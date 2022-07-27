2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.33. 2U shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 17,216 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

2U Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $702.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in 2U by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

