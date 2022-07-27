2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.
2U Stock Performance
NASDAQ TWOU opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. 2U has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $46.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
